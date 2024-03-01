Bianca Censori Planning To Have Kanye's Babies! And It's Got Her Parents Spiraling!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori could be giving North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm a new brother or sister in the future — and the thought of that happening has the 29-year-old’s parents panicking!

It’s no secret the rapper wants more kids. Last year, he was vocal about his desire to have another child. He even rapped on the track Timbo Freestyle during an album listening party in Las Vegas in December 2023 that “another baby is my end goal.” And guess what? It sounds like his wife is on board! A source close to Bianca told DailyMail.com on Friday she wants kids and “discussed baby plans with her family,” adding:

“He is her husband so of course she has talked about this and being a stepmom to Kanye’s kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger.”

How do Leo and Alexandra Censori feel about potentially becoming grandparents? While her parents initially supported the decision, their opinion seems to have changed! And it’s all thanks to the Bianca and Kanye’s controversial public appearances in recent months, including the provocative way Kanye dresses Bianca!

Her parents want grandchildren, of course. However, they want their grandchildren to grow up in “a stable and loving household” — which they feel is not with Kanye! The insider said:

“There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea. They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all.”

Oof. Bianca’s father, Leo, reportedly wants to sit down with Kanye to have a serious talk about him “shutting her out from her own family” and “turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.” Ha! That is one way to put it… Will he bring up how the family feels it is a bad idea for them to have kids, too? If Kanye and Leo ever have a one-on-one chat, we bet he would! And that most likely would not go over well with the Yeezy designer, who infamously does not take kindly to any bit of criticism.

