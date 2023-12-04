Taylor Swift Back To Cheering On Travis Kelce -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS On Her Chiefs-Inspired Outfit!

Taylor Swift isn’t going to miss an opportunity to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce!

While enjoying a break from her busy Eras Tour schedule, the 33-year-old is staying glued to the footballer’s side, even if that means some traveling! On Sunday, the pop star was spotted in the crowd cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. The Grammy winner could be seen in a VIP box rocking a red coat, black turtleneck, and matching skirt. Ch-ch-check out the fashion statement (below)!

Aw! She looks so happy!

Funny enough, it’s not her sweet cheering that has fans talking this time! They’re more concerned about her coat — which many are convinced actually belongs to her new BFF Brittany Mahomes! Taking to X (Twitter) during the game, Swifties wrote:

“i’m sobbing taylor’s wearing brittany’s coat” “I think probably taylor doesn’t have all her clothes with her and finding this shade red coat may not be easy!”

Brittany first wore the same coat (or a lookalike) back in November 2022 when she was pregnant with her son Bronze, which is why so many people recognize it. Take a look:

For this weekend’s game, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife opted for a letterman jacket instead — maybe because she’d lent out her other option?? As Perezcious readers know, the Lavender Haze vocalist has moved in with her beau at least for the next few weeks, so it kinda makes sense why TayTay might need to borrow some clothes. Regardless, not everyone thinks it’s really Britt’s:

“guys idk about taylor borrowing that coat from brittany, it’s Stella McCartney. taylor could’ve also had it in her possession for YEARS”

Interestingly, tight end Blake Bell‘s wife Lyndsay Bell was also hanging with the ladies and she was wearing a nearly identical red coat to Taylor. Thus, it was clearly the vibe of the day!

Thoughts?! Do U think this was Brittany’s jacket? Sound OFF (below)!

