Paris Hilton Says She & Baby London ‘Love’ The Gifts Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Sent! See HERE!

Kim Kardashian is helping welcome Paris Hilton’s daughter into the world!

On Thursday, the hotel heiress posted a video on her Instagram Story of a beautiful pink flower arrangement alongside a cute unicorn plushie, which she says came from the SKIMS founder and her momma Kris Jenner! She said in the video:

“Thank you Kim and Kris for the gorgeous pink flowers. London and I love them! Love you girls.”

Awww! See the beautiful gifts (below):

So sweet! Kim and Paris go waaaay back, so we’re not surprised to see the Hulu stars hooking the mom of two up with such thoughtful gifts!

As we reported, the Paris in Love star announced the news of her daughter London’s arrival on Thanksgiving, which she said was “a dream come true.”

The 42-year-old welcomed both London and son, Phoenix, both of whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, via surrogate, which she said was “a difficult decision to make.”

What are your thoughts on Kim and Kris’ thoughtful gifts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Paris in Love/Peacock & FayesVision/WENN]