Billie Eilish Seeks Restraining Order Against ‘Extremely Disturbing And Threatening’ Harasser!

This is scary…

Billie Eilish is seeking a restraining order against a man who she claims has been harassing her since last August, making even her parents feel uncomfortable! According to court documents filed February 11 and obtained by E! News, the Grammy winner has asked to be granted a civil harassment restraining order against John Matthews Hearle (who also goes by Adam Lucifer). She included a request for her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell to receive protective orders as well.

Related: Billie Eilish Thought A Box Of Froot Loops Cost $35!

The 23-year-old man is said to have been parked outside a school across from Eilish’s family home for six months now. The 19-year-old singer noted being “harassed and threatened” often when trying to go to and from the household. She reflected the concerning individual would “stare at me while I enter and exit our family’s home.”

Starting in the summer, Hearle allegedly began leaving “extremely disturbing and threatening” letters on the pop star’s family property, such as a note which she claimed read:

“You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me.”

OMG! Not okay at all. Since receiving that letter, the teen observed the man has slept on school property “most nights.” The Bad Guy vocalist wrote in her court filing:

“Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is. After I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, I can hear Hearle talking to himself in an ominous voice, which increases my anxiety level even more.”

Her rightful anxiety has skyrocketed due to Hearle’s disturbing and expressive behavior, the California native added:

“Whenever Hearle sees me he always says something to me or makes a sign or a gesture directed to me… For example, he recently made a throat slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway. I interpreted this as Hearle wanting to violently harm me in some way.”

Even a security team is no match to help the influential musician feel comfortable when near John. The documents continued:

“[His] constant presence and harassment causes me substantial anxiety, fear and emotional stress.”

Related: Billie Responds After Losing 100K IG Subscribers For Posting Boob Pictures!

As for the additional protective orders requested for mom and dad, her father included his own perspective on the matter, sharing:

“My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter.”

So, so scary!! We really hope the family gets the protection they deserve. Nobody should feel unsafe at home!

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Billie has sought legal protection from unwanted and frightening fan behavior. In May, she was granted a temporary restraining order after an “erratic” fan who trespassed on her family’s property. So, a little PSA we can’t believe we have to make in 2021: celebs may feel like your BFFs online, but they’re real human beings with lives and loved ones that do not want to be harassed in their safe spaces!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Billie Eilish/YouTube]