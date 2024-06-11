Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Still 'Friendly' & 'See Each Other Every Few Days’ Amid Divorce Rumors

Things may not be looking great for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck these days, but they aren’t completely hopeless!

According to a source close to J.Lo who spoke with People on Tuesday, the estranged husband and wife are still on good terms despite dealing with relationship struggles. The insider dished:

“They’re still friendly and see each other every few days.”

We guess that explains Ben going back to the house for 4 hours on Sunday evening. This could be a good thing… depending on why they’re seeing each other! Getting together doesn’t necessarily mean they’re working on their issues. Just saying!

Related: Meghan McCain Calls J.Lo ‘A Deeply Unpleasant Person’! Details!

One of their latest public sightings occurred earlier this month when they both stepped out to watch Ben’s 12-year-old son Samuel play basketball. While they didn’t arrive together, the Gigli co-stars (somewhat awkwardly) greeted each other outside the venue before joining the actor’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his mother Chris Anne Boldt inside for the game.

While there was no PDA, another source believes this family outing says a lot about the status of the romance, arguing:

“It’s a good sign they were at the game together.”

It’s a good point. As long as they can continue to be in the same room together — especially when they don’t have to be — there’s hope they might work things out! But they better figure it out quickly! There’s talk they’re currently trying to sell their marital home — you know, the one Ben’s already moved out of. If that transaction goes through, the writing will really be on the wall!

Thoughts? Do you think this friendliness is a positive sign? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]