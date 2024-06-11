Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Still 'Friendly' & 'See Each Other Every Few Days' Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Still ‘'Friendly' And 'See Each Other Every Few Days’ Amid Divorce Rumors

Things may not be looking great for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck these days, but they aren’t completely hopeless!

According to a source close to J.Lo who spoke with People on Tuesday, the estranged husband and wife are still on good terms despite dealing with relationship struggles. The insider dished:

“They’re still friendly and see each other every few days.”

We guess that explains Ben going back to the house for 4 hours on Sunday evening. This could be a good thing… depending on why they’re seeing each other! Getting together doesn’t necessarily mean they’re working on their issues. Just saying!

One of their latest public sightings occurred earlier this month when they both stepped out to watch Ben’s 12-year-old son Samuel play basketball. While they didn’t arrive together, the Gigli co-stars (somewhat awkwardly) greeted each other outside the venue before joining the actor’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his mother Chris Anne Boldt inside for the game.

While there was no PDA, another source believes this family outing says a lot about the status of the romance, arguing:

“It’s a good sign they were at the game together.”

It’s a good point. As long as they can continue to be in the same room together — especially when they don’t have to be — there’s hope they might work things out! But they better figure it out quickly! There’s talk they’re currently trying to sell their marital home — you know, the one Ben’s already moved out of. If that transaction goes through, the writing will really be on the wall!

Thoughts? Do you think this friendliness is a positive sign? Let us know (below)!

