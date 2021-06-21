Bindi Irwin Announces Social Media Hiatus After Speaking Out Against Estranged Grandfather!

Signing off!

Bindi Irwin has uploaded her last Instagram for a while. The zookeeper announced on Monday that she will be taking a break from the public eye for “a month” — including in-person appearances and social media! Whoa!

Sharing an adorable photo holding her baby girl Grace Warrior, who was born nearly three months ago, the Australian updated fans, saying:

“Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family. I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media.”

While she did not reveal what spurred this decision, the 22-year-old urged the importance of working toward better mental health:

“Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day – I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed.”

Perhaps a message to herself as much as her friends, Chandler Powell’s wife concluded her announcement, sharing:

“Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times. Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised [sic]. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness.”

Earlier in the day, Steve Irwin‘s daughter also posted a quote by writer Steve Maraboli, which read:

“I don’t think people realize how much strength it takes to pull yourself out of a dark place mentally. So if you’ve done that today, or any day, I’m proud of you.”

It really sounds like Bindi is doing the right thing by taking a break for her mental health to focus on her firstborn! It’s interesting timing though, considering a day earlier she was pouring her heart out in a vulnerable comment about her long-standing issues with her estranged grandfather! Perhaps opening up that old wound proved too much to handle?!

Either way, we’re hoping this social media break gives the animal lover time to regroup, create lasting memories with her family, and return refreshed and better than ever! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

