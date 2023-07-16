Blac Chyna Reveals She's 10 Months Sober!

Blac Chyna is celebrating a huge milestone!

On Instagram Friday, the 35-year-old shared some AWESOME news with her fans in a new video. In the caption, she wrote that she’s celebrating an incredible milestone in her sobriety journey:

“Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul. My Inner light “

Ten months sober! AH-mazing!!

In the video, the model whose real name is Angela White, can be seen sporting a purple halter dress and a pair of butterfly-shaped earrings as she spins to show off her gorg physique. She looks so happy and healthy, guys — she’s got such a big smile on her face!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Love, love, love!

Fans in the comments were over-the-moon to see the Rob & Chyna star make such a big step in her health journey, with many sending her positive messages of encouragement:

“so beautiful! Get it gurl you’re showing the world what a positive mindset can achieve. In my eyes you’ve done a complete 180 from what blacchyna was. Good for you Angela! Go get it! I’m he world is yours! ” “Face Card Never Declines ” “Beautiful Queen. A woman who kneels before God can stand before anyone.” “Dammed if you do dammed if you don’t. You can’t please everyone. I think you looks great. Very proud of her.” “I am so happy for you. Don’t you dare let anyone hold you hostage based on your past. And show up everyday as Angela or Blac Chyna..because both are 1 in the same…a strong, resilient, beautiful, savvy, smart & bad a boss. Sending you all the love.”

As we’ve been reporting, the socialite announced earlier this year she was going to be making some pretty big changes in her lifestyle. She totally got rid of her nine-figure OnlyFans account and then followed suit by getting cosmetic surgeries reversed. Back in March, she said in a video she started getting silicone shots in her butt when she was just 19 years old, and was glad to have them taken out:

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff. I haven’t had any crazy complications since I got it. I got it when I was 19 years old. But now I’m moving here in life [points upwards], so I want this s**t out of my ass so I can grow.”

Later in the clip, she quoted herself to inspire others to do what’s best for themselves:

“‘You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.’ ~Angela White”

If Chyna is happy, we’re happy! Way to go, girl!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

