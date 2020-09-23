Blac Chyna’s Motion To Dismiss Rob Kardashian’s Assault & Battery Case DENIED

The feud that doesn’t end!!

It seems Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s squabbles will never come to a close, especially in the legal department! Chyna’s previously filed motion in which she requested Rob’s 2017 lawsuit accusing her of assault and battery be dropped has been… DENIED.

According to the official record from the hearing, according to court docs obtained by People:

“The Motion for Summary Judgement filed by Angela Renee White on 02/20/2020 is Denied. Defendant’s alternative motion for summary adjudication is DENIED as to both issues.” We guess this particular legal fight will continue… ICYMI, The mother of two’s motion on February 8 was filed on the grounds that she “did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob’s claim for assault and battery fail.” Rob and younger sister Kylie Jenner were behind the 2017 assault and battery lawsuit, in which Rob claimed that his former fiancée attempted to choke him using an iPhone cord during an intense fight in 2016. In addition to the alleged bodily injuries to the Arthur George founder’s neck, head, and face, Kylie got involved because the fight took place in a house she owned. The Kylie Cosmetics owner claimed that damages to her home caused by the model were in excess of $100,000. A mere drop in the bucket for a billionaire maybe… but not exactly chump change either.

In Chyna’s motion from earlier this year, she included a doc of “undisputed” evidence which she says demonstrated that her baby daddy “did not suffer any cognizable” damage, and that “the only ‘harm’ Rob suffered that night relates to his sorrow that Chyna moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home with their newborn baby girl, Dream,” who was born one month earlier. So she battered him with heartbreak? How poetic… Her docs also pointed out the couple reconciled shortly after the alleged argument, and that Rob — who went on to drop all but two of the charges he initially made against Chyna — “did not seek medical treatment” or “suffer any loss of earnings” after the incident. Kylie also “voluntarily dismissed her claims” in March 2018. Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, stated at the time: “Other than admitted damage to a T.V. set, Chyna did not cause any physical destruction to Kylie Jenner’s home during the alleged ‘assault.’ Chyna was being her very outgoing, colorful and joking self with Rob, not a fiancée who intended to inflict injuries on her fiancé and the father of her beautiful daughter.”

Well, Kylie may have lost interest, but it doesn’t seem like Rob has any intention of dropping his lawsuit. Maybe it’s all that heartbreak she mentioned?

