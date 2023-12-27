The Rock Dresses As His Younger Self -- Complete With Fanny Pack -- For Hilarious Christmas Song!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recreated one of his most iconic looks from the ‘90s for the holiday season! Yeah, the fanny pack and turtle neck are back!

Back in July 2014, the 51-year-old actor posted a throwback picture to Facebook of himself sporting a black long-sleeved turtle neck and denim jeans that he accessorized with a gold chain, black belt, fanny pack, and full head of hair. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

He quickly went viral and has not been able to escape that picture ever since! Rather than trying to shy away from his past, he embraces it! And The Rock did so again for Christmas this year! The Moana star took to Instagram Monday to reveal he fully replicated the look. Not only that, he also sang his own inneresting version of the classic holiday track, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire). While walking through his decorated home, he belted out:

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire/ ‘90s Rock nipping at your nose/ I’m walking down the hall/ looking cool as f**k/ just take one look at my amazing clothes/ Everybody knows/ a turkey and some camel toe, I mean, mistletoe/ helps to make the season bright/ although it’s been said, many times, many ways/ Merry Christmas, to you.”

Hilarious! See for yourself (below):

Amazing!

