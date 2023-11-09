Blac Chyna Finished Her Court-Mandated Course Amid Tense Custody Battle With Tyga!

Blac Chyna is doing her part amid the nasty ongoing custody battle between her and Tyga!

On Wednesday, PageSix obtained court docs that said the 35-year-old completed an online parent education course called “Our Children First”. The course was court-mandated by a judge during the rough situation between the Rob & Chyna alum and her ex regarding the custody of their shared son King Cairo.

As we’ve been reporting, the whole mess started back in July when Chyna filed for joint custody of the 11-year-old, but that didn’t go over well with the 35-year-old rapper! He popped back in August with his own filings, and even took to social media to comment on the situation, writing in a comment section:

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”

Wow. One, a lot can change in 10 years — and it has. And second, what a way to speak about the woman that literally created and birthed your child…

Sadly, the drama didn’t stop there, as Tyga’s filings were eventually revealed to be requesting full legal and physical custody of King — which, as you can imagine, left the model stunned. She told E! in part at the time:

“I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him. I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life. I do not know where all of this is coming from.”

Ugh! It’s not fun for anyone, but especially the kiddos, when custody cases turn nasty! Blac Chyna has clearly shown a lot of growth over the past couple years, so it’s a shame it all has to go down this way.

