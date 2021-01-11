Cynthia Bailey Defends Having A Pandemic Wedding After Getting CALLED OUT For Not Following COVID Guidelines

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey has no regrets after getting called out for hosting a wedding mid-pandemic! The 53-year-old newlywed appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Sunday night to defend her big day.

When a fan asked about the October event with her now-husband Mike Hill, of which many photos showed guests unmasked and not socially distanced, the star explained:

“We did everything on our end to ensure everyone’s safety, from masks, shields, temperature checks. I had a COVID-19 specialist come and spray the place. With that said, what happened was the only time people were allowed to take their masks off was to eat or drink at the wedding, so that happened.”

For a little refresher, you can ch-ch-check out an Instagram shot the former model posted from her ceremony (below)!

Hmmm… Okay, but how come so many guests were shown without proper masks or shield coverings in pics such as the one (above)? Does holding a drink really classify as a good reason not to cover up for an hours-long event? The bride, who was reasonably hyped up on adrenaline during the event itself, addressed the photo evidence, saying:

“Then a lot of people wanted to take pictures with their masks off. So I wasn’t even thinking, ‘Of course, now all the pictures are gonna have the masks off.'”

Ugh, look we get it. Everyone wants to celebrate their happy days with loved ones, but having a large, indoor gathering in the middle of a pandemic is not the right move! When asked out right by the host if anyone grew ill after attending the wedding, Bailey happily confirmed:

“No, thank you Jesus. No one tested positive as a result of being at our wedding.”

Excuse us for being skeptical, but how can she say that for sure? Did the Bravo star make sure attendees quarantined for two weeks after with multiple negative tests to confirm good health?? Sigh.

This isn’t the first televised wedding for Cynthia, either, as back in season 3, the star married Peter Thomas. Prior to her most recent nuptials, the TV personality told ET:

“I went into my first marriage ready to work and I gave it my all. I am where I am now, and I am certainly excited about my marriage to Mike. I am super optimistic that this is my happy ending and my forever.”

So optimistic that she declared this her last RHOA wedding ever! She announced:

“This will be the last wedding you will see on the Housewives, I can tell you that. I don’t know what God has for us, but you will not be seeing another wedding from Cynthia Bailey. This is it.”

Watch her full Sunday interview with Andy Cohen (below)!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was the wedding all okay if no one got sick or should it NEVER have happened in the first place??

