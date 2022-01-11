Is Kanye West Literally Making Sure He Knows Kim Kardashian's Every Move With Pete Davidson?!

We’ve known for quite a while now that Kanye West really wants to reconcile with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Of course, reconciliation might be fine — if both parties consent to it. But this new information we’re learning now about Ye’s alleged activities in trying to get back together is VERY concerning.

An insider spoke out to Page Six about the 44-year-old rapper’s alleged attempts to get back with Kim in a report published on Monday night. The source said some straight-up shocking things about Ye’s yearning for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, too.

For one, per the source, Kanye reportedly only flew to Miami for New Year’s Eve because he “thought [Kim] was going to be there with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.” As Perezcious readers will recall, Pete was down in the south Florida city hosting a show with Miley Cyrus. When Ye learned of those logistics, he allegedly rushed out there to try to intercept Kim.

Hearing about Ye’s preemptive actions, the mom of four diverted her New Year’s Eve plans and ultimately stayed home in SoCal with her children. As the source notes, then, Kanye’s Miami trip ended up ironically being the beginning of his unexpected romantic connection to Julia Fox (below):

“Kim had planned to go to Miami with Pete for New Year, but then Kanye was suddenly doing an impromptu show there. Of course, he met his new girlfriend Julia Fox there, and he has made a big deal out of flaunting their new relationship.”

But that’s not all!

Days later, as we reported, Kim and Pete took a private plane to the Bahamas for a much-needed vacation. But that trip was originally supposed to be taken to the Dominican Republic. That is, until the Jesus Walks performing artist caught wind of the first-made plans and started talking about showing up in the DR, too.

The 41-year-old reality TV star didn’t like the sound of that and “secretly changed the destination” to the Bahamas. Yikes!

Oh, and remember how Kanye paid way over asking for that house in Hidden Hills, California last month? The one that’s right around the corner from Kim’s massive pad? The fashion designer may appear to have had some of the right intentions in that move with wanting to be close to his children to co-parent successfully with Kim.

But an insider is telling the outlet that there’s more to the story, at least from Kim’s point of view:

“[Kim] was none too happy when Kanye bought a house across the road from her in Hidden Hills.”

Oh, wow!

Two travel changes to avoid him and displeasure with his much-publicized attempt at being good neighbors?! All in less than a month’s time??

Honestly, it sounds like Kanye needs to take the hint. She doesn’t seem to want him around! Even as he can’t stop talking about getting his fractured family back together!

What do U make of this situation, Perezcious readers?! Are you as turned off by Kanye’s actions here as we are?? Because UGH. This is too much!

