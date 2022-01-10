Clare Crawley Gets Cozy With One Of Her Former Bachelorette Contestants Following Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley is moving forward and trying to find love again with a new beginning in… Indiana?!

The former Bachelorette star, who so famously left the show prematurely in the midst of its 16th season in 2020 to pursue love with Dale Moss, is back in the public eye again this week after re-connecting with one of her season’s former contestants!

On Sunday, the Sacramento-based hairstylist posted a video montage to her Instagram account showing off the highlights of a trip she’d taken to Indianapolis. And while she noted in the post that she’d initially gone there “for business,” the 40-year-old reality TV alum nevertheless also admitted that she’d experienced some of “the most unexpected remarkable memories” along the way, too!

Sounds amazing, considering her social media content from Indianapolis overlapped with that of former contestant Blake Monar. That’s right: the grooming specialist Clare initially rejected back in week two of her run on ABC is back and better than ever, unexpectedly popping up in her orbit once again!

All at once over the weekend, Blake figured very prominently into Clare’s trip to the Midwest, raising eyebrows from fans across Bachelor Nation.

Ch-ch-check out the new video montage she first shared of the apparently-amazing time back east (below):

Wow!

“Exactly what my soul needed” is high praise for what was apparently supposed to be a business trip!

And that’s not even the best part! The hairstylist also re-shared one of Blake’s videos to her own Instagram Stories, showing definitive proof that the pair got at least a little bit physical while hanging out in the Midwestern town.

Re-sharing 32-year-old Monar’s original video in which he wrote a caption asking what it was like to walk down black ice “with a grown man hanging on your back,” Clare quipped in response (below):

That’s sweet! Looks like they are really having some fun!

Earlier in the weekend, Blake also shared a separate since-expired IG Stories video of himself and his adorable little niece pushing Clare around while she rode on a toy car inside a home. Soooo they’re already getting the family involved, too?! Seems like things are progressing quickly for the woman so recently done wrong by her particularly nasty ex!

And while neither Clare nor Blake have publicly commented on whatever is going on between them, the former reality TV lead did let on a little bit of what was going on in the comments of that initial IG post (above). One fan praised Blake, who also appeared on Bachelor In Paradise last summer, writing in the comments:

“Blake is the sweetest person”

And without missing a beat, Clare came back with this reply:

“He truly is.”

Awww!

Of course, Clare had a particularly nasty breakup from Dale last year, following multiple stops and starts in their eventually-doomed post-Bachelorette life together. So we’re pretty happy to see that the hairstylist herself appears to be happy with this new man by her side!

And while neither one has confirmed whether or not they are officially together, it’s clear there’s some chemistry here!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are U shipping Clare and Blake right now?! Think these two will pass the test of long-distance and pursue something more together??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

