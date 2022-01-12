Full House Creator Jeff Franklin Explains How Bob Saget Was Actually Like Danny Tanner IRL

The tributes continue to come in for Bob Saget in the wake of his sudden death.

As we reported, the Full House star’s friends and former colleagues have been honoring him after he was found dead in a hotel room at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton. Now, the man who helped make Saget a household name is joining the choir, and he has nothing but good things to say about the sitcom star.

While speaking with E! News on Tuesday, Full House creator Jeff Franklin shared some of his best memories of the 65-year-old actor, revealing that Bob was just as much of a “hugger” as his famous character, Danny Tanner.

The producer explained:

“I think Bob really wanted everybody to be happy. If someone was having a bad day or someone was having a problem, he picked up on it and he would try to be there. He was truly a hugger. That was a fortunate accident. That part of the character and Bob were so aligned. But he was the guy who really wanted everybody to be madly in love with each other. And we were.”

According to Franklin, that kind of connection is beyond rare in the biz, as he’s never been on or even heard of another show where the cast had such a strong bond.

He went on to share that the family connection continued even after Fuller House ended in June 2020, musing:

“Far more than staying in touch, we stayed in each other’s lives constantly. If somebody was having a problem, one of the girls, or going through a divorce, or a happy occasion, we were always there for each other.”

This tragedy was no exception. Franklin said he heard about Saget’s passing from John Stamos, who called him before news broke.

He added of the Full House family’s unbreakable bond:

“It really was a second family and very unusual… This has been a huge blow to everyone. It’s been really, really difficult.”

But the countless tributes from famous friends and fans alike are making things a bit easier. Franklin noted:

“I wish Bob could come back to Earth for five minutes. It would make him so happy to see how loved he is all around the world.”

While Saget’s standup was famously raunchy, Franklin said the actor never used comedy as a weapon to put others down. He said:

“He was just a really positive person who worked really hard, but really enjoyed life and wanted the best for everyone he loved. I think people should know that he embodied the spirit of Full House and Danny Tanner, for sure, and of course throw in a really wicked sense of humor that wasn’t part of the show. But he’s a wonderful person. Of course now, he’s a saint.”

As we reported, the cast of Full House — including Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen — released a statement honoring the Tanner patriarch. It read:

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.”

RIP, Bob.

[Image via Netflix/YouTube/FayesVision/WENN]