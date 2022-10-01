Boxer Luis Quiñones Dead At 25 -- Days After Being KOed

Columbian boxer Luis Quiñones has passed away after being knocked out in a matchup.

Luis was a formerly undefeated boxer with ten wins before his fight with sparring partner Jose Munoz on Saturday. The fight was intense up until the very last minute — it’s within the last few seconds Munoz punched his opponent in the head and he falls to the ground. Quiñones attempts to get back up and regain his balance but he’s unable to. Afterward, medical personnel were called in and they took him away on a stretcher.

Related: Coolio Appeared In Great Shape In The Days Leading Up To His Death

He would be in the hospital for 5 days before his unfortunate passing.

Doctors report the boxer suffered a blood clot from the head trauma he experienced. He was in a coma for 5 days before being declared brain dead due to the injury and was left on a respirator until he stopped breathing at midnight Thursday. He was only 25 years old. So, so tragic…

Cuadrilatero Boxing, the promoter of the event, issued a statement on social media Friday following the boxer’s death which read:

“Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport. We would like to thank the staff at the General Clinic of the North, who during this time did what was within their power and took care of Luis in the best possible way.”

Jose is also deeply devastated by his friend’s death, saying he can’t believe his dream win turned “into a real nightmare”. So sad…

Our hearts go out to Luis’ family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]