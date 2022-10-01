What Feud?! Victoria Beckham Shares Photo Of Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz At Her Fashion Show!

Are those feud rumors between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz finally being put to bed once and for all?!

On Friday, Victoria made her debut at Paris Fashion Week. The runway show ended up becoming a family affair as the fashion designer’s husband, David Beckham, and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were offering their support from the front row. But guess who else was in attendance? Her daughter-in-law Nicola — and it seemed like Victoria was totally happy to see the 27-year-old actress and her eldest son at the event!

Following the end of the fashion show, Posh even became overcome with emotion and broke down in tears as she spotted her two family members in the audience — blowing them a kiss at one point. When the 48-year-old stopped halfway through the catwalk, she also rushed to embrace David and best friend Eva Longoria while Brooklyn and Romeo were clapping for her. Watch the emotional moment (below)!

What a touching moment — especially given all the rumors of rift and trouble in their family as of late!

But there’s more! The former Spice Girls member later took a second on Instagram to gush about how she was “grateful” to have her entire family’s love and support. Sharing a picture from the show with Brooklyn, Romeo, David, Harper, Nicola (!!!), Anna Wintour, and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, Victoria wrote:

“It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB”

Brooklyn and Nicola also took to their respective accounts to express their congratulations to Victoria for the “great” and “beautiful” fashion show. See the supportive posts (below):

Wow!

On top of the congratulatory posts, the couple reportedly arrived thirty minutes early to the show and reunited with the fam, giving them “a lot of hugs” at the time. Afterward, an insider told DailyMail.com that the group went out together to celebrate with cocktails, sharing:

“There were a lot of smiles and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.”

Whoa. That is a far cry from the nasty tension between Nicola and Victoria!

As you’ve most likely heard, speculation erupted that the two women were no longer on good terms after the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and Brooklyn married in April. The one of the main causes of their supposed rift? Nicola opted to wear Valentino Haute Couture instead of a custom gown designed by VB on the big day.

The heiress addressed the wedding dress drama speculation in an interview with Grazia this month and insisted she did plan on wearing a gown from Victoria for her nuptials but that it was Posh who couldn’t make it happen:

“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story. I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything.”

Many took this as shifting the blame, but maybe she really was just trying to explain that there’s no beef at all?

It certainly looks like things are all good in the Beckham household for now, based on these new interactions between Nicola and Victoria! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this bitter feud between Nicola and Victoria over? Or do you believe there was no drama between them in the first place?? Let us know your reactions to this family reunion in the comments below!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN, MEGA/WENN]