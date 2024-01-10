Travis Kelce Already Feeling 'Pressure' To Find 'Perfect' Valentine's Day Gift For Taylor Swift!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Travis Kelce is already trying to come up with the “right” gift for his girlfriend Taylor Swift!

During Wednesday’s episode of his podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce, the pair gave a shout-out to apparent sponsor Etsy — and in doing so, revealed what they’re thinking about giving their partners for the holiday. The Kansas City Chiefs star began:

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason [Kelce] and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch.”

It’s the football player’s first Valentine’s Day with his Lover, so no wonder he’s determined to find the perfect gift! The 34-year-old then noted he and the Philadelphia Eagles star both “learned a thing or two about competition” while playing in the NFL, calling the online storefront “the real MVP” when it comes to “finding the perfect game-winning gift for Valentine’s Day.” Hah!

While it sure doesn’t sound like Trav knows what he’ll be gifting the pop star yet, he got some pointers from his older bro, who said it’s “about that time of the year” he starts getting something “extra special” for his wife Kylie Kelce. But then he walked it all back, teasing that the statement was actually “kind of a lie,” laughing that he usually goes shopping at the “last second like every other man out here on the planet.” LOLz! So, what’s his go-to gift?! Aside from anything on Etsy (duh), he dished:

“I usually get the same chocolates every year and the same flowers and a card.”

The Anti-Hero artist’s beau loved the idea, replying:

“Ooo, that’s adorable. Oh my gosh, chocolate and flowers?”

Aw!

We bet he’s been showering TayTay with tons of sweets and flowers since they got together last year! As for what he has in store for the romantic day, well, we’ll have to wait to see. Knowing that “money is no object” for him, as an Us Weekly source previously shared, the sky’s the limit! For what it’s worth, they’ll both have a break from games and concerts on February 14th, so there’s nothing getting in the way of them being with each other. Yay!

How do you think Taylor and Travis might celebrate their first Valentine’s together?!

