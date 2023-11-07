OMG! Could Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Be Settling Down Sooner Than Later? Details!

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are moving fast!

It’s been about a month now since the Maestro star and the supermodel were spotted together on a dinner date in New York City, but according to a new report, the two still can’t get enough of each other!

On Monday, an insider told Page Six the two are “getting serious very quickly,” and that “they are together everyday.” Wow! That’s fast — and pretty significant news! And get this! There’s more! The source told the outlet:

“Their relationship is on steroids.”

OMG!!

That’s a pretty bold way to describe a romance… so they must REALLY be into each other. Apparently, Bradley is attracted to Gigi for more than just her beauty, too. The insider says he’s really into her brains, as well:

“He finds her intellectually interesting.”

We did see them leaving an off-Broadway play together last week, so that definitely checks out! But beyond that, it sounds like the A Star is Born director is thinking more and more about his future:

“Bradley is getting older. At some point he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.’”

Damn, Bradley! Is Gigi the one?? Irina Shayk surely won’t be happy to hear that…

This is big news for the Next in Fashion host, too, as her last romance with Leonardo DiCaprio was so touch and go… a source even told People back in June that she’d “never be serious” with him… Just his, uh, friend, we suppose! LOLz!!

What do you think, Perezcious readers?? Are Bradley and Gigi in it for the long haul?! Let us know down in the comments!

