Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Still Haven’t Defined Their Relationship -- BUT They Aren't Dating Other People!

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper aren’t ready to put a label on their relationship! However, things seem to be getting pretty serious between them!

A source for Us Weekly shared an update on the 28-year-old supermodel and 48-year-old actor’s romance, revealing that things are “going really well” between them. However, they will need to have some tough talks in the future! Why? Although Gigi and Bradley aren’t seeing other people, they still have not sat down to discuss defining their relationship! The insider explained:

“They haven’t had ‘the talk’ in terms of their relationship status, but neither of them is seeing [anyone else].”

Hmm. So it sounds like the couple are possibly exclusive — just without saying it yet. Not only that, though, Gigi and Bradley seem to be heating up very fast! The insider shared that the pair want to hang out over the holidays AND introduce their daughters very soon! Whoa! Gigi shares a 3-year-old daughter, Kai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Bradley has a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. The source said:

“That’s been on their radar [for] the near future.”

That is a huge step in a relationship! They may want to have that talk soon if they’re going to make these big moves! And that’s not all. A source revealed to Page Six that The Hangover star even purchased a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania – near Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid‘s $ 4 million farm in New Hope! WHOA!!

It’s no secret that the Next In Fashion host loves to spend a lot of time at her momma’s place in the state whenever she can. So could we be seeing more of Gigi and Bradley in Pennsylvania in the future? With the way things appear to be going, there’s a strong possibility!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments (below).

[Image via TODAY/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube]