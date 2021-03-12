Brandi Glanville Trolled Lori Loughlin -- But Ended Up Trolling Herself!

Brandi Glanville is too proud to correctly throw shade at Lori Loughlin!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to social media on Tuesday to brag about how her son Mason was accepted into college and very obviously referenced the Fuller House star’s involvement in Operation Varsity Blues in the process. She shared on Twitter:

“Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone.”

OMG, congrats! And shadeeee!

But not really. Any shade Brandi may have thrown ended up bouncing back at her when she later revealed that her son didn’t exactly get into the University of Southern California, but rather a “University **IN** Southern California.” She explained:

“Was making a joke about the rowing team & bribes cuz my baby did it all on his own & I’m proud of him. Should have proofread my tweet though, he got accepted to a University **IN** Southern California. Will share the school at a later time. Sorry 4 the confusion #ProudMom”

Okay, well… still, congrats! Going to any college is a big deal! But now it definitely looks like momma trolled herself all because she wanted to make a dig at Lori.

The sloppy shade comes months after Loughlin was released from prison after serving two months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. As we reported, the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were found guilty of conspiracy after soliciting bribes to get daughters Olivia Jade and Bella accepted to (the actual) USC.

An insider told ET in January that prison was “unlike anything Lori has ever experienced in her life,” and her exit “was like a dream come true,” sharing:

“Lori’s homecoming was perfect. Her girls put together a special homecoming with flowers, welcome home decorations and her favorite foods. She was emotionally overwhelmed by how much she missed them and still has to remind herself that if anything good came out of all this it’s their closeness and renewed faith in their tightknit family.”

The source went on to say that although Lori is at ease in the privacy of her own home, she’s constantly stressing about her hubby, who remains behind bars. The confidant added:

“She has told friends that finally being home is the best holiday gift she could ever ask for, and now her focus is counting the days until her husband is home. Lori spent her first week [at home] appreciating every minute of settling in and spending time with her girls. Now that she is safe at home and getting back into her routine, she is finding it very difficult to not to worry about Mossimo.”

We have a feeling that any kind of shade from a Bravolebrity is the least of Lori’s concerns right now!

What do U think about Brandi’s comment, Perezcious readers? Still shady or just embarrassing?

