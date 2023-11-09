Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Estranged Husband Sean Says She Spends More Time On ‘Personal Vacations’ Than With Kids!

Sean Burke has a bone to pick with Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

As the estranged spouses continue to iron out custody details amid their divorce, it sounds like Sean is looking to reduce his monthly child support payments to the Real Housewives of Orange County star — because their seven kids are actually with HIM more?!

In legal docs obtained by The US Sun on Tuesday, the businessman requested in an October filing that his monthly child support payments, which the outlet reported to total $6,000 back in April, be cut down to $3,000 — or $750 per each of their four minor children. He cited in the docs that he has seen a “substantial increased timeshare with the children,” estimating he now spends “66 percent” of the time with them, while Braunwyn spends only “34 percent” of the time with them. He cited the reality star’s recent increase in “personal vacations” as a major factor, warning about “[what’s] scheduled for November.” He said:

“She has only been in the home 1/3 of the time, instead of 2/3 of the time that child support was based on.”

Oof. He claimed:

“I have been in our primary home with all the children, without Braunwyn, for an average of 2/3 of the time.”

Braunwyn has since remarried with Jennifer Spinner.

What’s more, is Sean alleged that his employer has failed to pay him on time, which is why his October child support and alimony payments were delayed. He explained:

“The company I work for… has not paid any of the $26K monthly due on the 1st of Nov for Oct 1st 2023. This is a temporary reduction, employer is late in payroll and as of 10/17 has not paid Oct 1st Payment.”

Wow!

The former couple share Bella, 23, Rowan, 21, Jacob, 18, twins Caden and Curren, 10, Koa, 8, and Hazel, 5.

That’s a lot of mouths to feed! A court date is scheduled for mid November to weigh in on the child support payment situation.

