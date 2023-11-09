Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Cried In A Bathtub With A 12 Pack Of Beer For HOURS After Hannah Brown Breakup!

Tyler Cameron was going through it when Hannah Brown ended their relationship and got engaged to Jed Wyatt during The Bachelorette‘s Season 15 finale!

Case in point? During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Fat podcast this week, the 30-year-old reality star revealed he was so heartbroken when the breakup happened he sobbed in the bathtub with a 12-pack of beer for two hours afterward! He recalled:

“I was very upset. I definitely cried a little bit, got a 12-pack of beer, sat in the bathtub for two hours, put on some Juice WRLD, and cried and got over it.”

Oof. He was feeling all the feels back then! But fans know that wasn’t the end of Tyler and Hannah’s love story quite yet! Just weeks after their finale aired, she called off her engagement to Jed when she found out he had a girlfriend when they were on the show. (FYI, that same girlfriend Haley Stevens ended up marrying her brother Patrick Brown. Crazy plot twist, right?!)

Instead of letting her cheating ex get her down, Hannah proceeded to publicly asked out Tyler during the After the Final Rose special. They spent some time together for a while afterward. However, he ended up dating Gigi Hadid for a few months in 2019. It wasn’t until March 2020 that Tyler and Hannah grew close again – but for a devastating reason. They reconnected when his mother Andrea passed away from a brain aneurysm at 55 years old.

Tyler shared on the podcast that Hannah and his mom were very close, even after the breakup. In fact, the two would secretly “talk all the time!” The television personality said his mother “loved” her, and Hannah “was so good to my mom.” But that didn’t mean he was happy with the friendship at first! Tyler said:

“My mom was obsessed with her, it would piss me the hell off. Always posting about her, I’m like ‘you’re just making it harder for me to like live my own life.’ ‘Cause everyone would go to her, bring it all up and it’d become news stories of this and that, you know?”

But his attitude toward their close relationship changed when Andrea became ill. Tyler remembered “thinking about Hannah” and their relationship a lot while sitting at his mom’s hospital bedside. And suddenly, he received a text message from the former Bachelorette. After they talked for a while, Hannah asked to attend the funeral in Florida, and he agreed:

“It was a nice breath of fresh air. It was great.”

The Special Forces star didn’t want their time together to end. So a week after his mom’s celebration of life, Tyler got “drunk” one day and “invited her back because I was feeling her.” She flew down again, but it wasn’t a quick trip for her! The two went on to quarantine together with some of his friends (AKA the “quarantine crew”) when the pandemic began that same year.

While fans were hoping Tyler and Hannah would get their happy ending finally, that wasn’t in the cards for them. And the pair didn’t end up as a couple again. She moved on with Adam Woolard in 2021, and they got engaged in August. Although Tyler wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with Hannah, he ultimately felt their reunion was “too soon” after the death of his mom.

Losing someone is never easy. And it must have been hard for Tyler to navigate his feelings for Hannah — all while going through a global health crisis and grieving his mom.

But now we cannot help but think was Hannah the one that got away for Tyler? Or were they simply not meant to be? Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Tyler Cameron/Hannah Brown/Instagram/The Bachelor/YouTube]