Brian Austin Green's Girlfriend Sharna Burgess Praises Megan Fox for Raising 'Wonderful' Kids

Now this is how it’s supposed to be done!

Are you listening, Shanna Moakler?! Because you should follow this lead! Sharna Burgess has nothing but good things to say about the parenting skills and talents of boyfriend Brian Austin Green‘s estranged wife, Megan Fox.

The Dancing with the Stars professional was a (virtual) guest on the Australian daytime TV show The Morning Show on Friday, February 19, and during her chat with the folks Down Under, the Aussie native made things very clear: she only has positive vibes to share regarding Fox’s parenting!

When asked about the Transformers star, though, the 35-year-old did have a funny stumble when it came time to refer to Megan. Maybe since the divorce isn’t finalized yet, it’s tough to truly call Fox and Green “exes” yet?! Here’s what we mean — when asked about BAG’s fam, Sharna said (below):

“He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

Wait, what was that?! Ex-wife, Sharna, ex-wife! You’re the new woman in the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s life! Silly spoken stumble aside, the Aussie want on to continue to praise both Brian and Megan for how they’ve brought up sons Journey, 4, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 8 — and how seamlessly she’s been able to join the brood!

Burgess added:

“I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it, into their world.”

Awww! That’s actually a really sweet thing to say! Pure class on Sharna’s behalf here. That’s interesting because Megan and her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly, haven’t always shown that same level of respect to Brian! In fact, the Jennifer’s Body actress has reportedly made it downright difficult to co-parent at times.

When they go low, we go high!

Clearly, Sharna seems to be taking the high road, and that’s VERY shrewd! The kids are quickly coming to an age where this divorce and its fallout will have a major impact on them, as they become old enough to understand what’s being said and who is going to the media and all that. Keeping it respectful as can be, especially with a united front in public, at least keeps things smooth enough to hopefully allow the children to thrive in a productive co-parenting situation. Smart, Sharna!

Aside from navigating the estranged couple’s impending divorce, it sounds like the reality TV personality is really settling in with her new man in their own life together, too! The new couple recently enjoyed a fun Hawaiian vacation together, and Green has also recently commented very positively about how great Sharna’s been for him. You love to see it!!

What do U make of the dance pro’s comments about Fox here, Perezcious readers? Kill ’em with kindness, right?! Or maybe… you catch more flies with honey than vinegar?! Disregard our silly little sayings but we’re right about the main point! Keeping it classy like this bodes very well for future co-parenting!

