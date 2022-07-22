British Woman Facing Life Sentence In Turkey After Allegedly Pushing Her Cheating Boyfriend Off Hotel Balcony!

A trial in Turkey is underway for a British woman who is potentially facing life in prison after allegedly pushing her boyfriend to his death from a hotel balcony in a moment of jealous rage.

According to The Sun, 22-year-old Pegram Reece instantly died when he fell 100 feet from the balcony onto the concrete yard of a hotel in Side, Antalya on the night of March 12. He was staying at the five-star resort with his 31-year-old girlfriend, Mary Meyers Kayley, whom police found half-naked at the scene and soon arrested for the “deliberate killing” her boyfriend. Now, she’s standing trial in Manavgat. And you would not believe the shocking details revealed so far about what may have led to this tragedy!

The court heard earlier this week that investigators believe Mary shoved her man off the balcony following a drunken quarrel in their hotel room. When police investigated the death, they found blood all over the couple’s room, including the double bed’s sheets, a pillow, on the walls, and in front of the balcony door. There were broken drink glasses and more traces of blood throughout, leading officers to believe someone attempted to clean the area.

Hotel employees also claimed they saw Mary and Pegram drinking heavily hours before the incident. Around 8 p.m. hotel workers refused to serve Pegram another beverage because he was intoxicated. Two hours later, around 10, Mary was said to be so drunk staff had to take her back to her room. She claims that when she was dropped off, her beau was not in the room — implying that she didn’t see him again.

But prosecutors say he was there — for a while at least — and that’s when all hell broke loose. They believe a fight broke out between them, ultimately ending in his death.

Mary has since denied any involvement in Pegram’s death. Explaining the blood in the room, she told police the stains came from cutting her thumb in the shower and the bloody sheets were from them having sex. Oof…

The Scottish-born suspect did admit to authorities she had argued with her boyfriend after discovering that he had cheated on her with one of his ex-girlfriends. (Um… motive??) However, on the day before his death, Mary claims, Pegram threatened to jump off the balcony, but she had actually managed to talk him out of it. Sounds like she’s implying this was a suicide.

Wow.

But it seems she’s not sticking to her story as she changed the version of events while in court! Mary stated in the trial that the cut on her hand was caused by broken glass and they were arguing over drug use instead. Traces of cocaine were discovered in Pegram’s body during the postmortem examination. She went on to say:

“I looked at the balcony because it was on the balcony but it wasn’t there. Later I went to bed but the bleeding on my hand did not stop. I went down to the lobby, I forgot to wear my shoes because I was drunk at the time. I asked the reception if they had seen Reece, the people there did not understand me and sent me back to my room. Then I slept, the police came.”

Mary then added that she did not even know her boyfriend was dead until several hours later:

“I learned that Reece died 12 hours later. I do not accept the accusation against me.”

And in a bizarre legal move, Mary then attempted to get the judges to toss out her original statement to the police, claiming her official interpreter was not able to understand her thick Scottish accent. However, the court rejected her request — pointing out that she was still using the same person at the hearing. The court has since ordered her to undergo a mental health assessment.

We’ll have to see what her fate will be. But if Mary is found guilty, she faces a minimum of 24 years behind bars for murder — or even a life sentence.

