Britney Spears' Mom Responds To Pop Star's Shocking Since-Deleted YouTube Call-Out!

Lynne Spears is responding to her daughter’s shocking since-deleted YouTube video.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Britney Spears released an unexpected 22-minute long clip to her account on Sunday afternoon. In the audio-only clip shared to the video site, the pop star called out her mother and little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, along with her father Jamie Spears over their alleged treatment of her during the 13-years long conservatorship.

Now, Lynne is responding publicly on Instagram.

Perezcious readers will recall how Britney specifically called out her mom multiple times throughout the video. In one poignant comment, the Toxic singer slammed the 67-year-old for not stepping up when things got really bad in the conservatorship only to deny knowledge of the situation after the fact:

“The whole thing that made it really confusing for me was these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything. It was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one, like I was messed up. … Otherwise why weren’t they outside my doorstep saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car, let’s go’? I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long, and their only response was, ‘We didn’t know.’ I’m like, ‘I’m on the phone telling you right now. I’m here. Please.'”

The former Mickey Mouse Club star also called out Lynne a second time in the since-deleted video. In the 40-year-old star’s follow-up reference to her mother, Britney said:

“I’m honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on. She would go innocently, innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up. It was always like ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.’ I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds, my friend helped me get one in the end. But I truly I every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped, and they would take my phone away away from me.”

Not a great look for Lynne at all.

So it was understandable why the elder Spears took to IG late on Sunday night to try to share her side of the story. Rather than re-litigate all the conservatorship claims, the mother of three asserted her love for her daughter:

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private.”

Along with that message, the Louisiana native shared a snap of the pair from happier times (below):

Wow.

Britney is not currently active on Instagram, of course. So this undoubtedly seems to be more PR damage control than a full-blown attempt at reconciliation. That should probably come in private?! Just saying! At least Lynne mentions wanting to do that in the post!! What do y’all think of Lynne’s comments, Perezcious readers?

