Britney Spears Belts Out A Cappella Version Of Baby One More Time -- WATCH!

Britney Spears treated her followers to an impromptu performance of one of her greatest hits!

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a video where she can be seen belting out an a capella version of the 1998 song …Baby One More Time. And let’s just say, she proved that she still has the vocal chops! In her lengthy caption for the clip, Britney acknowledged that it has been an “extremely long time … maybe too long” since she has shared her real voice with the world.

Related: Britney Ran Out Of Gas On The Freeway & The Cops Had To Be Called!



The pop sensation also revealed that she has wanted to record a “different version” of the popular track for years now but was not allowed to do so by her team. She wrote:

“Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of ‘Baby’ but have the producers actually work for me and put it together … a start … but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing !!! The truth is a f**king b***h !!!”

Britney then took aim at her family, who she has slammed a lot on social media, especially after the end of her conservatorship in November 2021:

“I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me … I’m not going to be a victim !!! HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ??? Psss I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER Pssss you say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and telling … I worked my ass off then I was locked up in one place … It’s too late … Like I said, they ruined it for me Pssss I thought it was “ask and you shall receive” but uhhhhh all I knew was “NO MAAM, SORRY” !!!! They stood at my door and told me I can’t have my keys to my car and told me I couldn’t leave on my own … “SORRY MAAM … we have to follow the rules”!!! They made me feel like nothing … every single one of them !!! Like I said before … they took away my rights … my womanhood was ruined !!!”

Based on her latest rendition, which includes new lyrics like, “Give me a f**king sign,” she wants to give it some more edge – and a lot of fans are here for it! Many people expressed in the comments section:

“You need to record this version girl! We love hearing your voice!!!”

“PULL A T SWIFT AND RE RECORD AN ALBUM. We beg of you.”

“This version slaps omg DROP IT”

“Hit me with those vocals queen”

“need a full length version of this on spotify ASAP please brit!!”

“WILL BE LISTENING TO THIS VERSION FOREVER NOW”

We love that Brit is sharing her art once again with the world! You can ch-ch-check her a cappella version (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you want a new version of …Baby One More Time? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/YouTube]