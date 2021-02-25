Britney Spears Addresses Why Her Body Looks 'Different' Now

Britney Spears is spilling all the deets about her body!

The 39-year-old pop star shared a new Instagram video on Tuesday which featured dance moves to Otis Redding’s (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay. In the caption, the singer explained why she looked “a little different” after her last dancing clip posted was a throwback from “months ago.”

“No… I didn’t follow through with the ice cream diet…. I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos !!!!! On a positive note… my body does feel way better now !!!!”

FYI, Spears’ reference to the creamy treat comes from a playful upload about wanting to follow a strict “ice cream diet” earlier this month. Honestly, though, we would choose the ice cream in a heartbeat!

With this vid though, the hitmaker showcased her footwork in a white crop top, pink mini shorts, and a pair of black socks. It’s the attention to detail, of course, as she went on to share why the socks only covered the tips of her toes:

“I’m waiting for real lyrical shoes!!!! The marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters so white tape covered with a black sock will have to do for now !!!! My lyrical shoes come tomorrow and I haven’t worn a pair since I was nine so I’m sure they’re even better these days !!!”

Ch-ch-check out Spears’ sweet dance moves (below):

As you may know, the star has been getting tons of support from fans and celebrities in the aftermath of the new documentary Framing Britney Spears hitting Hulu. Many viewers even took to the comments section of her recent video to express their support in the #FreeBritney movement, writing:

“Freedom is near girlfriend!! We love you!!!” “Keep on twirling till the world ends.” “We are rooting for you, Britney.” “You don’t ever have to explain yourself babe, just do what makes you happy”

If you haven’t watched the documentary, a large part of it focused on the trials and tribulations of the Toxic artist’s life, specifically her conservatorship under Jamie Spears. The film’s release also pushed ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake to publicly apologize for his actions against Spears AND Janet Jackson. In a lengthy Insta caption earlier this month, the 40-year-old wrote:

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

But a source told Us Weekly that the Circus musician doens’t hold a “grudge” against JT.

What do U think guys? Think she watched the doc? Or is she truly unbothered and focusing on dance? LOLz!

