Britney Spears' Dad Asks Judge To Allow Him To Maintain Control Of Her Conservatorship!

Not so fast there, Britney Spears!

As we’ve been reporting, the pop star has been making legal moves in the hopes of getting her father Jamie removed from running her conservatorship, as he’s done now with a tight hold and plenty of control for the last 12 years. But now, Jamie has fired back with his own new docs in court asking a judge not to change the status quo in caring for Brit’s assets and estate, and he’s citing the prior success he’s had as proof to continue on unabated.

Related: Brit Finally Returns To Social Media, But Fans Say Something Is Still Not Right!

According to TMZ, Jamie has now filed brand new court docs firing back at Britney’s lawyer, Sam Ingham, and making numerous points about why it’d be a bad idea if a judge removed him from Spears’ conservatorship.

Jamie’s case is an all-inclusive one, according to the outlet; for one, he claims that he’s done everything he’s supposed to have done in his 12 years of managing the estate, including making sure it remains thriving financially. He’s bridged the gap on minor hiccups and avoided issues that “could cost his daughter a fortune,” too, by making sure a competent business manager has been in place the whole time.

Even more than that, the embattled dad and sometimes biz manager further makes his case by claiming that he pulled Brit out of “significant debt and looming lawsuits” more than a decade ago when he took over control of the conservatorship and her assets, and has brought the estate to its current state: around $60 million, or so he claims. That’s not a bad chunk of change…

Because of all that, Jamie is keen to argue that since there’s been no financial ruin during his time overseeing his daughter’s assets, there should be no reason to let him go from control.

It’s an interesting argument from Jamie’s perspective, of course, but it’s all moot until a judge ultimately decides what might be the best route for Britney and her abundant assets in the future. We’ll see what happens with that and, as we always do, report back on Brit’s ongoing conservatorship battle with the newest updates ASAP.

Related: Wait, Was Britney Spears Forced To Quit Instagram, Or What?!

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?! Is Britney’s estate ready for a change? Does she have a case in moving on from her dad, or is his air-tight controlled grip on the conservatorship likely to continue, especially since he can claim so many previous financial successes from it??

Sound OFF about it with your opinions, down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]