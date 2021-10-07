Kevin Federline Will Be 'Happy' For Britney Spears' Conservatorship To End If Sons Are 'Safe' -- Plus, Rare New Pics Of Sean & Jayden!

It’s a new chapter for Britney Spears AND her boys.

The pop star recently gushed about her “independent” sons Sean and Jayden Federline on Instagram. And not long after that, she gained her own independence when her dad, Jamie Spears, was booted from her conservatorship. The next step, per her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, will be ending the whole thing once and for all. So how are these legal victories affecting her relationship to her kids?

According to their dad Kevin Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, now that Jamie is gone the boys “should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best.” Of course, Jamie’s involvement directly affected the two teens, after a physical altercation between him and Sean Preston led to a restraining order against their grandpa.

We know the Toxic artist “blames” Jamie for the fact that she hasn’t seen her children “as much” since that incident, a fact backed up by a People insider. It’s another major reason to celebrate Jamie being out of the picture, and, the source said:

“She hopes she will be able to see her boys more now.”

However, it sounds like K-Fed will proceed with caution regarding custody once the conservatorship is over. Kaplan told People:

“If Britney wants to see the children, she’s able to see the children. Obviously we don’t know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, he’s happy.”

One possible disagreement between the parents concerns having a mental health evaluation to exit the conservatorship, something Kevin’s team has indicated they are interested in, despite Britney being adamantly against it. Another insider explained:

“She feels whatever she does, they’ll find a reason to fail her. She has zero trust in the process.”

Still, the first source reiterated:

“She is very hopeful now that her dad is out. Britney thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life.”

Meanwhile, her kids are becoming young men — as evidenced by new photos of the boys, posted by Eddie Morales, the CEO of Movision Entertainment. In an Instagram post, Eddie posed for some snaps with Sean and Jayden, who looked cheerful and SO grown up in the rare photos. The ‘gram also included pics of Eddie hanging out with the boys’ dad, as well as some pretty impressive footage of Jayden playing the piano (he hashtagged the post “#childprodigy”).

While Jayden may have a musical career ahead of him, Britney’s may be over, as she has indicated she will no longer perform even now that her dad is gone. The People source said the momma of two dreams of a “simple” life — that includes spending time with her boys — and noted that “she doesn’t seem to have a plan beyond” the conservatorship ending. They added:

“She just wants to start fresh.”

Britney and her boys deserve ALL the freedom and happiness in the world. We hope this next chapter brings peace and healing for their family.

