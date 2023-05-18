Britney Spears Kisses 'Incredible' Sam Asghari & Makes Rare Comment About Sons Amid Troubling Reports

Britney Spears is subtly clapping back at all the recent reports about her family!

On Wednesday, the pop star took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of her kissing her husband Sam Asghari and posing playfully under an arch of gorgeous flowers. The singer expressed:

“Ok so I’m proud of my flowers !!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed !!!”

Aw! Note the compliment thrown her hubby’s way! It doesn’t seem like a coincidence considering there have been rumors their marriage is on the rocks.

Ch-ch-check out the cute vid (below)!

In a new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Fame, sources claimed the performers’ relationship is in “deep trouble” as Britney struggles to adjust to life post-conservatorship. Another insider then told Daily Mail that Sam’s movie career is getting in the way of things, dishing:

“Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone. She also thinks that Sam has been putting his movie career first. She is supportive of his career but a part of her feels like she is the reason that his career took off in the first place.”

So, the fact that she’s suddenly gushing about him and flaunting him on her socials feels like a good sign!

This wasn’t all Britney decided to address either! She also made a rare comment about her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. As was reported, the teenagers’ relationship with their momma has reportedly grown estranged since last summer after “tensions” reached a boiling point.

As you’ll recall, there was plenty of drama at the time as Jaden criticized the Crossroad alum’s parenting skills and her ex-husband Kevin Federline leaked videos of her yelling at the boys, trying to make her look like a bad mother. Because of all of this, Britney hasn’t been able to get in touch with her boys in “well over a year,” TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed in the aforementioned film:

“By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious.”

So, you’ll find this next rare comment very inneresting! In her IG Story, the Baby One More Time artist shared a video of Sam and his friend, revealing:

“First time hanging with one of my hubby’s friends!!!”

The 41-year-old then referenced her sons, saying of her desire to photograph moments:

“My boys are at that awkward age where I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years …@samasghari is sort of silly about it too. It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!”

Whoa! While the comment obviously doesn’t totally clear the air, this does seem like a positive reference. Maybe things aren’t as bad as they sound??

Britney better hope she has lots of photos stored of her kids, though, because it may be a lot harder to see them than it already is. Per TMZ sources, Kevin’s attorney sent a letter to Britney’s lawyer asking for permission to let the high schoolers relocate to Hawaii full-time, where their stepmom, Victoria Prince, has been offered a job. They are eager to move and if Britney doesn’t agree, they’ll take the matter to court. The outlet believed it was unlikely that the Toxic vocalist would push back, even if she wasn’t thrilled with the news. She has until the end of the week to respond and hasn’t publicly addressed the reports. Fingers crossed this potential move doesn’t negatively affect their relationship any more than it may already be!

Thoughts on Brit’s latest uploads? Do you think this was her way of commenting on all the controversies surrounding her right now? Let us know (below)!

