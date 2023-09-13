Britney Spears' New Flame Says She's 'Phenomenal' -- Right After Leaving Court For Ongoing Legal Trouble!

Britney Spears‘ rumored new man is opening up about his fondness for her!

While speaking with US Weekly this week, the superstar’s one-time housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz couldn’t stop saying the nicest things about his supposed new flame. He said of the 41-year-old:

“She’s a phenomenal woman. She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

He was asked how Brit Brit was doing following her messy split from her estranged husband Sam Asghari, and he refused to go into details, but he did say “she’s doing great”. He also went as far as to call Sam a “great guy”. He’s singing a very different tune than we’ve been hearing lately, but we certainly do hope the Toxic singer is doing good!

All his nice comments about the Oops… I Did It Again songstress came directly after he was due in court for his alleged parole violation. As we previously reported, the 37-year-old has quite the criminal past, with several misdemeanor charges. But he told the outlet he’s “not really worried” about his current legal troubles, and that he expects the case will be dismissed soon. He also confessed he’s currently in court-enrolled anger management classes.

The If You Seek Amy singer has been pretty tight-lipped about her romance life since her split from Sam, but in a since-deleted video from last week she did say she was “single as f**k” right now. What do U think, Perezcious readers??

