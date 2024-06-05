Britney Spears Reunites With Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick -- Why Some Close To Her Hope It'll Lead To Romance!

Britney Spears is reconnecting with a long lost love!

This past week, the pop star took a trip to Las Vegas and hung out with her brother, Bryan Spears. But he wasn’t the only one who the Toxic singer spent time with while she was in Sin City. She reconnected with her ex-fiancé Jason Trawick, too! And from the sound of it, their connection occurred on remarkably good and happy terms!

Related: Britney Spears Says Someone Stole ALL Her Jewelry!

According to TMZ, both Britney and Bryan are still tight with Jason, so a reunion in Sin City made sense. When they figured out they were going to head into town for a few days there, they reached out to Trawick and set up a plan to catch up. And then it happened! Jason lives in Vegas, so it was easy. The trio opted to hang out publicly together on at least one occasion during Brit’s visit — at Resorts World Las Vegas.

As you may recall, Jason was something of a rock in Britney’s romantic life. They were together from 2009 to 2013, and even got engaged in 2011. They called it off a little while after that and went their separate ways, but they clearly stayed cordial since their split. Fast forward more than a decade later, and they’re still polite and pleasant now!

So, does this mean a romantic reconciliation is in the cards?! The TMZ source says no — it’s just a friendly thing and not a connection that could bear romantic fruit. However!!! Here’s the interesting part!! Some people close to Britney are supposedly cautiously optimistic that this could eventually lead to a romantic reconciliation in the future.

Hmmm… That would certainly be something. We’re curious as to who in Spears’ camp is optimistic about that! Family members?? And if so, which ones?! Perhaps they want to get her away from her current love interest?! Anyways, what do U make of this news, Perezcious readers?? Share your takes in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]