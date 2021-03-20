Britney Spears Shares Throwback Performance, Reveals Mom Lynne Wants Her To Sing Again!

Britney Spears is taking the cutest trip down memory lane, revisiting a past performance and remembering the good ol’ days!

The 39-year-old singer and dancer extraordinaire shared a new Instagram video to her account on Friday afternoon — a video of herself covering The Jets‘ song You Got It All. Apparently, the video was taken when she was performing back as a youngster all the way across the world in Singapore! Amazing!

Along with the clip itself, which we’ve embedded (below), Britney also shared a sweet message about her mom Lynne Spears, who apparently was the one who sent this old video to her daughter in the first place!

As you can see in the caption, Britney’s momma clearly wants her daughter to sing and perform again soon:

“Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing!!!! She said ‘You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!’ I’ve actually never watched this performance … it’s definitely from a while ago!!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone … mostly I just remember saying ‘WOW Singapore’!!!!”

Awww!

What a trip down memory lane…

Here’s the incredible old video, BTW — crazy to think back to such early points in Britney’s career (below):

Amazing! And she’s good, too!

Some fans chimed in through IG comments immediately after the post went up, as well. They doubled down on Lynne’s sentiments and apparent encouragement to the former Mickey Mouse Club star to sing again. Some of the commenters shared (below):

“An actual real life angel wtf” “We love to hear you sing Brit!” “Yes you absolutely CAN SING! You’re a ridiculously talented woman!!” “I’ve loved your voice since day 1! so much emotion and soul.”

Nice!

Even celeb Elle King shared her own positive thoughts in the comments section, adding (below):

“SING FOR US BRIT! We love you so much.”

Love it!

Of course, there’s been plenty of tumult and controversy in Brit’s life recently that has nothing to do with the actual singing part of being a pop star. For one, the infamous documentary came out earlier this year, and celebs and common folk alike are horrified and shaking in their reactions to that powerful film.

There’s been good news, too, as with boyfriend Sam Asghari who continues to voice and show his support for his beloved better half, even while hinting that they could be adding to their family soon. That’d surely be big news…

Anyways, what do U think of this cute, old video, Perezcious readers?! Really takes U back, doesn’t it?? Should Brit sing again soon, like her mom says??

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)…

