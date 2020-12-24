Brooklyn Beckham & Fiancée Nicola Peltz Forced To Spend The Holidays Apart Due To UK’s Travel Restrictions

It’s not a very holly jolly Christmas for Brooklyn Beckham this year.

The 21-year-old model will have to spend the holiday’s thousands of miles away from fiancée Nicola Peltz due to the UK’s latest coronavirus travel restrictions. Unfortunately, a new variant of the deadly virus has spread all over the country, forcing many areas to shut down, and it appears the Beckhams have decided to adhere to the stay-at-home order for the season.

The aspiring photographer is spending the festive day with his family at their mansion in the Cotswolds, while The Last Airbender star is seemingly vacationing with her family — somewhere a WHOLE lot more tropical. She recently took to her Instagram Story to share a beautiful palm tree backdrop!

Luckily, Victoria and David Beckham have also documented some of their fam’s celebratory fun on the social media platform, uploading some adorable behind-the-scenes clips of Brooklyn’s 7-year-old sister Harper’s reindeer food.

This would have been the couple’s first Christmas together since they got engaged back in July. The pair had only been dating less than a year before Beckham decided to pop the question. He revealed the actress said “yes” on Instagram at the time, writing:

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx.”

Nicola also shared a heartfelt message about their engagement with the same image, posting:

“you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic”

As for how the family members feel about the quick engagement, the duo at least had the seal of approval from Posh Spice. The fashion designer showed her excitement for the happy couple, sharing:

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven “

Of course, before the couple even walks down the aisle, the two signed a prenup to protect their respective assets. In the event of a divorce, they agreed to part from their marriage with only “what they put into it.” A source told The Sun:

“Prenups may not seem particularly romantic but in the US they’re incredibly common and Nicola’s family all have agreements in place with their partners. Brooklyn and Nicola’s decision to go legal was entirely mutual. He’s had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name so they’re delighted Nicola loves Brooklyn for him. And, of course, she doesn’t need his money and has her own successful career.”

With a wedding on the way, we can only imagine what a bummer it is they can’t be together right now! But you know what they say: absence makes the heart grow fonder.

