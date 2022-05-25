Caitlyn Jenner Wasn't Even Invited To Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding! Yikes!

Caitlyn Jenner was doing her own thing while Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married at their fairytale wedding in Portofino, Italy.

And while the world initially thought the I Am Cait alum simply skipped out on the star-studded affair for reasons similar to some of the other no-shows at Castello Brown this past weekend, as it turns out, her absence came about because of a different reason altogether!

Related: Why Caitlyn Got ‘In Trouble’ With Kim Kardashian After First Meeting Pete Davidson!

Rob Kardashian, for example, specifically chose not to show up in Portofino, opting instead to remain private. Plus, he had Kourt’s blessing to do so. But Caitlyn couldn’t have shown up at the event in Italy, because SHE WASN’T EVEN INVITED IN THE FIRST PLACE!

So says TMZ, at least, which reported on Wednesday morning that Kravis simply decided not to put Caitlyn on the guest list! The outlet noted that sources “close to the couple” claim Caitlyn “never got an invitation” to attend the not-so-secretly sponsored weekend wedding!

But apparently there’s no rift there?! The insiders alleged the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer have “no hard feelings” towards Caitlyn — they just aren’t really that close! The outlet claimed Kravis wanted “a very small and intimate ceremony,” and because of that, some people simply had to be left behind. Caitlyn, it turns out, was one. Plus, Kourt and Cait “don’t see or speak to each other all that much,” so the 43-year-old mom of three simply didn’t feel too obligated to invite Kris Jenner‘s ex to the tight-knit family affair.

Makes sense to us!

Caitlyn was plenty busy over the weekend, anyway. The one-time candidate for Governor of California was cheering on her racing team, Jenner Racing, as driver Jamie Chadwick took home first place in a W Series race in Barcelona, Spain:

So then everybody got what they wanted out of it. Kourtney and Travis had the wedding of their dreams, the former Olympic hero got to see her racing squad win gold, and everybody walked away happy!

Related: The Viral Exchange Between Caitlyn Jenner And Lady GaGa Is SOOOOO Awkward!

Now, as we’ve previously reported, it sounds like Kourt and Travis are going to have another celebration back in El Lay soon. So Caitlyn (and Rob, and whomever else wasn’t in Italy!) still has at least one more opportunity to deliver a toast to the happy couple in person. We’re sure that’ll be fun!

What do U think of Caitlyn getting snubbed in Italy, Perezcious readers?!

Big deal or big nothing-burger? Are you buying the “intimate ceremony” excuse or nah??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]