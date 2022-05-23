All The Reasons Why Kourtney Kardashian Couldn’t 'Stop Smiling' During 'Magical' Wedding To Travis Barker!

This makes us so happy for her!!

Kourtney Kardashian was truly having the time of her life while marrying Travis Barker on Sunday! A new source is now opening up to People about how the Poosh founder was doing throughout the busy wedding weekend — and it sounds like she was the happiest she’s ever been! No, literally — the source actually said those words! Aw!

The insider caught up with the outlet on Monday, dishing:

“It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn’t stop smiling.”

Not only was the Italian landscape the perfect and most romantic location for the destination wedding, but Kourt was also smitten that all her loved ones made the trip. The confidant continued:

“She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn’t have asked for a more perfect wedding.”

The source went on to insist that the 43-year-old “is really the happiest she’s ever been,” and that has a LOT to do with the Blink-182 drummer, they explained:

“Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It’s very cute.”

That’s seriously adorable!

It’s no surprise that the mom of Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 9, was having the time of her life. A quick look on Instagram these days proves how much she’s fallen for the musician and their new life together. Take a look:

Her smile really could not be bigger!

As we’ve reported, the couple tied the knot (for the third time, technically) on Sunday at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy. The day before, they kicked off the celebratory weekend with a special lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso. Then, guests enjoyed dinner and lots of dancing at Villa San Bartolomeo, another Dolce & Gabbana property.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon before the sunset ceremony. Kim Kardashian was even spotted taking daughter North West and niece Penelope out for some gelato before Kourt’s big moment! How sweet!

Of course, Kravis officially tied the knot in a California courthouse last week to make their Italian “I dos” legal. Before then, they had a bit of fun with a Las Vegas practice wedding, too! Now onto the honeymoon phase! We wonder if it’ll be as elaborate as these ceremonies?! They sure do know how to stretch out a good time… Thoughts???

