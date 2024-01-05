Rachel Lindsay Brought To Tears Breaking Silence On 'Difficult' Divorce From Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay is opening up about her shocking breakup!

If you missed it, Bryan Abasolo stunned Bachelor Nation when he filed for divorce from The Bachelorette star earlier this week, citing December 31 as their date of separation. He also took to his Instagram to break the news, saying in part that the duo “made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew” after four years of marriage, adding:

“Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go”

A day prior, the reality starlet called 2023 “one of the hardest years of [her] life” in a New Year’s post on the ‘gram, but she refrained from addressing the split — until now! In Friday’s episode of her podcast Higher Learning with her co-host Van Lathan, the 38-year-old finally opened up about the plot twist head-on. And, boy, was she emotional!

The podcasters wasted no time getting into the tough subject as the attorney kicked off the episode by sharing her initial reaction to the news, albeit somewhat cryptically. Crying, she said:

“I didn’t think I’d get emotional. First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you.”

So glad she has support! Because, as she goes on to say, this ain’t easy! She shared:

“Obviously it’s a difficult time — if you’ve read the headlines — and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself, and the best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love Higher Learning.”

It’s always good to have a healthy outlet, but don’t expect her to fill listeners in on all the dirty secrets of this failed romance — yet, anyway. Rachel confirmed that she would one day go into more detail about what happened, but she’s not ready, adding:

“I will eventually, but now is not the time, [I’m] just trying to take it day by day.”

It hasn’t even been a full week since this split was made public! We get why she needs time! Bringing some levity to the convo, her co-host then teased:

“This is in reaction, obviously, this is to Texas losing in the college football playoff. I knew that that would affect you.”

LOLz! That brought a big smile onto Rachel’s face, too. Aw! See her share this sad update (below):

As Perezcious readers know, Rachel and Bryan met on the ABC series in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019. By 2022, they decided to pull back from the spotlight to protect their relationship. Innerestingly, the Miss Me with That author appeared on Nick Viall‘s podcast The Viall Files just days before the divorce was announced, and she didn’t give any clues that they’d hit such a rough patch. In the ep, released on December 21, she said little about her beau except to note that they were in “totally different places” career-wise, musing:

“Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself. […] Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time … and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events. So, we’re just in two totally different places.”

Hmm… Maybe this played into the breakup?? Either way, it’s hard to see her so upset! We hope this split remains as mess-free as possible, unlike what one of her fellow Bachelorette stars is facing right now! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

