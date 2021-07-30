Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize 'Weird' & 'Seductive' TikTok About... The Holy Spirit!?

Candace Cameron Bure has faced a LOT of backlash for her social media usage in the past, but this is one we never saw coming.

After the Fuller House star thought she was doing something hip on TikTok by adding a biblical twist to a popular trend, the TV star is now facing criticism because her fans found the video too “seductive.” And she’s actually apologizing for the major mixup!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 45-year-old addressed the clip she shared to her accounts earlier in the day, in which she lip-synced to Lana Del Rey’s Jealous Girl. Specifically, the lyrics:

“Baby, I’m a gangster too and it takes two to tango / You don’t wanna dance with me, dance with me.”

Adding her unique twist, the actress sang to the camera before picking up a Bible and seemingly caressing it in a way that creeped viewers out. She captioned the video:

“When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”

While the controversial clip has been deleted from the ‘gram, it’s still up on TikTok (with an impressive 1.5 million view count). Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

OK… We can see why haters were a little turned off by that! She may not have been going for a “seductive” vibe, but it’s not hard to miss. Apologizing, Bure explained:

“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video. And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I’m sorry. That was not my intention.”

So what was her intention?! The former child star continued:

“I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible. So many of you thought I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy. So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”

LOLz!!! Definitely missed the mark!

Then, the Hallmark mainstay hinted at what was REALLY happening behind-the-scenes, adding:

“Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work.”

Yup, it felt kinda obvious she was trying to appear “cool” and sexy while posing for the clip. That’s probably why it came off so scandalous to many people! Noting that her 5 million IG followers no longer have to look at the video because “it’s gone,” the momma of three joked:

“Now I know what you don’t like.”

Well, that’s certainly never been a problem with her following! But, we have to admit, this is one of the funnier controversies the performer has faced. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Think fans were overreacting or did you feel like that video was oddly sexy as well? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

