Candace Cameron Bure Schools Fans Who Are 'Disappointed' In The Accounts She Follows On Social Media!

Candace Cameron Bure is explaining why she follows a Full House of different opinions on social media! And listening to her reasoning, we can’t help but find ourselves agreeing with her!

The 44-year-old Fuller House leading lady took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to address something that has apparently been a growing controversy: fans mad about who she follows on Twitter and Instagram.

Related: Candace Begrudgingly Defends Bro Kirk Cameron’s Christmas Coronavirus Crap

…Seriously?! People concern themselves with stuff like this??

They do, apparently, and so DJ Tanner decided last night was a great time to explain why she keeps a diversified feed on social media! The TV star didn’t explicitly say which of her follows was of most concern to her fans, but a quick scan proves she really does cross the spectrum: Candace follows Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Candace Owens, and more. Wow!!!

There’s a reason for all that, she explained in her IG Stories (below):

“People were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram. And it’s always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like. But a follow does not mean an endorsement. A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what’s going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument.”

It’s never a bad thing to be informed!

So much information comes across nowadays, the news cycle is crazy and it feels like it never ends, so if this is her way to get a handle on it and stay informed, more power to her.

The longtime beloved TV star continued on from there, adding more:

“I follow people in entertainment that I don’t necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out. I follow left and right, but it doesn’t make my blood boil. I don’t get angry at it. So maybe it’s healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn’t upset me — it just gives me perspective.”

Seriously, good for Candace!

She’s right, too: some people definitely should not follow people they disagree with, and that’s fine. But her reasoning here is solid, mature, and responsible, and she makes a great point about perspective! Nothing wrong with seeking out all the different takes on a particular issue, policy or event — unless you’re spreading some of these beliefs without doing proper research.

Related: Candace Has NO Patience For Internet Trolls Who Insulted Her Children! Whoa!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do YOU follow people you disagree with on social media? Or do you keep things closer to your own point of view?

Sound OFF with your reaction to Candace’s reasoning here, and tell us more about how you stage your own social media channels and feeds, down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram]