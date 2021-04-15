Bob Saget Defends TV Daughter Candace Cameron Bure Against Haters Calling Her Personality ‘Fake’

Candace Cameron Bure got a little help from Bob Saget to address some of the hate about her “fake” upbeat personality.

On a recent episode of the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, the Hallmark Channel star chatted with her TV dad about the rumors that her bubbly charm is all an act. Candace proceeded to press her former Full House co-star, questioning:

“I’m going to ask you to talk about me for a second. For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that’s true or false?”

Sounds like someone is letting the chatter online get to her!

But IRL Danny Tanner quickly responded as if this was a very special episode:

“You’re the opposite of fake. And I’m sorry — you’re perky sometimes. What’s wrong with being perky?”

Nothing at all! The question led the 45-year-old actress to joke about a particular part of her body, saying:

“I just hope the girls stay perky for the rest of their lives.”

Ooh, not sure if that’s TGIF-appropriate! Ha!

After the pair broke out into a fit of laughter, Bob continued to praise his longtime TV daughter’s dedication and hard work even when things got tough. He expressed:

“It’s hard — life can beat people down. Also, you’re very fortunate. You’ve had a lot of things happen, but you also work hard.”

The Fuller House alum then shared her appreciation for the 64-year-old’s words, before explaining what actually prompted the question. And it apparently all boiled down to the haters online who thought her positive persona was all a hoax.

“I only ask that because sometimes you read comments, and most of them, they roll off my back. But when people are annoyed at me that I’m such a happy person … I was like, let someone speak into this that’s known me since I was 9 years old.”

As you may know, Bob and Candace have known each other for years as they’ve worked together for several decades, starting on the first season of Full House in 1987 and later reuniting on Fuller House in 2016. So if anyone knows the actress well, it would be her former TV father! Saget mentioned how the momma always had such a bright disposition even when she was a child starring on the beloved sitcom, explaining:

“When you watch the old episodes, when it first started, you did have that positive light in your eyes that I did at 10 years old.”

He added:

“You had a very positive glow about you, period. That’s what you were like. And that doesn’t mean you don’t become a teenager and go through the stuff that girls and women and men and boys go through. You know, you’re a positive person. So if you’re perky, it’s because you’re excited and/or you’ve had a lot of caffeine.”

Ugh, our hearts can’t take the dad-like sentiments! It’s all too sweet just like Bure’s personality — or at least, so they say. However, Saget also mentioned how Candace has some “strong convictions” to a fault just to prove he wasn’t there solely to hype her up.

“You can be a tough customer sometimes ’cause you are like, ‘Can we just get this done?’”

Even so, the pair still seems to have nothing but love for each other after all these years! Take a listen to the full podcast (below):

