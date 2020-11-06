Candace Cameron Bure Admits Quarantine 'Tested' Her Marriage!

You can tell from this year’s list of breakups that the coronavirus quarantine has put a LOT of strain on everyone’s romantic relationships.

Many couples didn’t make it out intact, but plenty of others have risen to the challenge, including Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri Bure. The pair have seemingly come through the experience stronger than ever — but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few bumps along the way.

The actress confessed to Us Weekly this week:

“It totally tested us but in the best of ways. I’ll be honest because we try. We both travel so much. So we were like, ‘This might be the most amount of time we’ve actually spent together in years. This is either going to make us or break us.’ And you know what? It’s made us.”

The key for Candace? Communication! She explained:

“So many things are put in perspective just being at home, and then you talk through a lot of things and you realize, ‘What are the things we have to work on? What are the things that are working well?’ I’m really grateful that it’s the one thing that I can look at 2020 — as crazy as this year has been and difficult — and I’m so grateful for my family time because I’ve reevaluated my work schedule, the time that I’m away from my family, and realized that that was not a good balance for me. So I’m thankful that it happened in that way because it’s made our relationship stronger.”

Back in September, the duo proved just how strong their relationship was with a bit of a frisky photo, in which Val appeared to be feeling up his wife. Some fans blasted the consensual grope as “inappropriate,” but Candace clapped back in her Instagram Stories. She said:

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together. He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

The Fuller House alum added:

“I’m sorry if it offended you — well, I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Well damn! If that doesn’t prove they’ve made their quarantine relationship work, nothing does. We could all learn a lesson from this long-lasting marriage!

