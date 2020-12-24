Amanda Kloots Turned Nick Cordero’s Ashes Into Stunning Ring!

His memory will live on forever.

On Thursday, Amanda Kloots shared a beautiful new ring she had made to honor her late husband Nick Cordero with followers on Instagram. The Broadway star tragically died after a months-long battle with coronavirus earlier this year, and since then his widow has found some very innovative ways to honor him.

This time she surprised even herself, as she explained:

“I’m constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you. I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn, and now on my hand.”

That’s right. The ring is made from Nick’s ashes!

Related: Amanda Remembers Nick With Heartbreaking Pictures From Last Christmas

The piece was created by Stephanie Gottlieb, who made The Talk co-host’s engagement and wedding rings, making this third ring in the set that much more meaningful. Kloots elaborated on the designer’s process, saying:

“[Stephanie] made me this ring using some of Nicks ashes. She put a sapphire in the center, his birthstone. This ring, engraved with NC, will go to Elvis one day.”

So special!

See the unique stone in motion (below):

In September, Amanda and her son Elvis, 1, used the Broadway star’s ashes in pottery to keep his presence alive in their home. She described the event on socials, writing:

“Elvis and I had a special afternoon today. My girlfriend from years on Broadway has an incredible pottery business in LA and she invited us to make pottery using some of Nick’s ashes. I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living!”

Related: Amanda Joining The Talk As New Co-Host After Nick Cordero’s Tragic Death

In an honest video shared on Insta stories at the time, the mother divulged how horribly sad it was to receive her husband’s ashes in the first place, but confirmed learning creative ways to bring new life to the tragic memory was helping her cope:

“Before Nick was cremated I did not know all the things you could do with ashes. It was just so special and really special to do with Elvis. It was a really special way to take something so sad — the day I picked up Nick’s ashes, as you can imagine, I was devastated. I was crying so hard. It was a very emotional day. There was a lot of ashes. It’s something you don’t think about until you have them.”

She also put her handprint on the vase, keeping them together for eternity, even if not how she had hoped. The new ring is sure to be another well-loved and cherish heirloom in their family for generations.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN & Amanda Kloots/Instagram]