Cardi B Gives Daughter Kulture A $20,000 Birkin Bag For Her 5th Birthday -- And Shows PDA With Offset After Cheating Allegations!

Cardi B goes all in!

The Bodak Yellow rapper celebrated daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus‘ fifth birthday on Monday, and what better way to show love for the girl than… giving her a $20,000 handbag!

Cardi popped up on Instagram to reveal a celebration she and Offset had for their daughter. And in a series of snaps, Cardi proved the girl is in her pink era! Kulture was seen rocking a bright pink tutu with ruffles, she sat down at a bright pink piano to pose and play, and Cardi also offered up a bright bubble-gum pink Hermes Birkin ’25 Bag’ for the little girl, too! That bag goes for a cool $20,000!

Jeez!!!

Along with the gift, Kulture also had a few more moments to enjoy. She hung with Princess Poppy from Trolls and Offset gave her a small cake with a candle to blow out! Ch-ch-check out those highlights:

“My baby is five… Happy birthday to my pretty princess.It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more. light lil turn up today till the weekend”

Awww!

And the rapper wasn’t the only one to celebrate the little girl’s big day!

The Migos performer also shared a touching post:

“Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you… I can’t believe you are 5 years old already I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms… daddy’s girl I love you so much”

And we’ve got more! Highlights from Kulture’s birthday bash:

Love it!

But there’s STILL more!

Of course, Cardi and Offset had been going at it over social media after the rapper accused his baby momma of cheating on him last month. Thus, it was noteworthy to see snaps from Monday in which the parents partnered for PDA! Ch-ch-check out THAT proof:

Apparently things are OK in the romantic realm for them right now?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Shocked to see Kulture’s big-money Birkin bag?? Surprised at Cardi and Offset’s PDA? Sound OFF down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Offset/Instagram]