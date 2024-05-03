Mariah Carey Is ICONIC -- Goes On Rollercoaster With Hairstylist & Gets Touched Up Before The Ride Ends!

Mariah Carey is known for her diva antics, but this is a whole other level!

The singer found herself in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios this week to celebrate her twins Moroccan and Monroe‘s 13th birthday! And like any good mom, she wanted to partake in the rides at the theme park. Except she’s not like any old mom — she brings glam with her at all times!

The Hero crooner enjoyed her rollercoaster, and IMMEDIATELY got touched up before the ride even ended! Iconic behavior!

See the moment (below):

#MariahCarey is unapologetically showing off her diva side and the cast of #TMZonTV is LIVING for it ✨ Take a look ???? pic.twitter.com/pOQgIpnFMg — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2024

She def knew photogs were waiting to see a hair out of place, right?! Thoughts on this? SOUND OFF in the comments!!

