Mariah Carey Is ICONIC -- Goes On Rollercoaster With Hairstylist & Gets Touched Up Before The Ride Ends!

Mariaha Carey displays diva behavior universal Orlando

Mariah Carey is known for her diva antics, but this is a whole other level!

The singer found herself in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios this week to celebrate her twins Moroccan and Monroe‘s 13th birthday! And like any good mom, she wanted to partake in the rides at the theme park. Except she’s not like any old mom — she brings glam with her at all times!

The Hero crooner enjoyed her rollercoaster, and IMMEDIATELY got touched up before the ride even ended! Iconic behavior!

See the moment (below):

She def knew photogs were waiting to see a hair out of place, right?! Thoughts on this? SOUND OFF in the comments!!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]

May 03, 2024 07:55am PDT

