Cardi B & Offset BACK TOGETHER?! Christmas Miracle Or Terrible Decision??

Cardi B celebrated the holidays with her two children and… Offset?! Oh no, are they back together again??

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old rapper confirmed she and the Migos member were finally over for good amid rumors he cheated on her yet again, this time with Chrisean Rock. He denied the infidelity allegations. However, things got messy very quickly! Cardi later bashed her ex for “playing games” with her heart in an emotional rant on Instagram.

It’s unknown what caused her to slam Offset so publicly all of the sudden, but whatever he did must have been bad enough to set her off! But was it enough for them to stay broken up for good? Shortly after their nasty breakup, they’re already sparking reconciliation rumors!

Tongues got wagging after the two were spotted spending Christmas together. On Monday, Cardi took to the ‘gram to give fans a glimpse of the former (???) couple opening presents with their children — 5-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. At one point, Offset even could be seen helping their baby boy “rip” open a brand new toy while Cardi could be heard closely in the background.

The supposed exes seemed to be very friendly toward each other amid the family get-together! Check it out (below):

Cardi B and Offset celebrating Christmas together ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/y4WFlnCXYM — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 25, 2023

Normally, we would think this was just a former couple attempting to co-parent amicably. It’s so great to have both parents present on Christmas day for the sake of the kids.

But with these two? Given their back-and-forth history? You just never know! They could have managed to work things out again! That’s probably why fans were quick to speculate they rekindled their relationship, saying in the comments:

“Most chaotic couple ever.” “They back together?” “This couple, they fluctuate more than the weather” “thought it would at least take until 2024 before Cardi ran back to Offset again. Apparently I was wrong” “I THOUGHT THEY WAS DONE?”

However, others pointed out that no matter how heartbroken and upset Cardi is right now, she and Offset most likely put aside their differences for the kids during the holidays — and it doesn’t mean reconciliation. See those responses (below):

“They never said they was back together just because he there for Christmas smh” “You have to love the fact they put everything to the side for the kids.” “Glad they can handle co-parenting without making any scandal. Happy for their children” “At least they are able to be adults for their daughter… she deserves to have both parents present on Christmas.”

Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you want Cardi to get back together with Offset? Or do you feel it’s time for them to move and just strictly co-parents moving forward? After what Offset allegedly did, we certainly wouldn’t blame Cardi if she didn’t take him back this time! Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]