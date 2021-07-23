Cardi B SLAMS Accusations Of Queerbaiting With Normani -- Says She’s Been Open About Her Bisexuality!

Cardi B is not here for the queerbaiting accusations!

In a new think piece Rolling Stone called out a ton of musicians, including Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and more, for constantly hinting at same-sex relationships in order to attract LGBTQIA+ fans — even though they are seemingly straight.

The article also put Cardi and Normani on blast for their new music video Wild Side, in which “the two are pictured naked and gyrating against one another.”

Rolling Stone claimed that Normani, specifically, received criticism on Instagram that was shared across social media over the video. For what it’s worth, it didn’t seem like everyone sharing the accusation agreed. But you can ch-ch-check out their alleged evidence of the comments for yourself (below):

As you can expect, Cardi did not appreciate the sentiment in the article. On Friday, the 28-year-old rapper fired back at the outlet in a series of tweets, saying how she has always been open about her bisexuality:

“Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls. All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground!”

The momma then commented how she feels that questioning public figures of queerbaiting actually forces artists to prove their sexuality, explaining:

“I don’t like this new ‘queer baiting’ word. I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about. If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit other women?”

That’s a really fair point, actually. It’s almost like prodding them to come out of the closet if they aren’t ready. Hmm.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi has been accused of queerbaiting btw. In 2018, the personality addressed the topic after collaborating with Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX on the track Girl. At the time, Cardi came out as bisexual following the criticism over lyrics about kissing other women, saying:

“We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song. I personally myself had experiences with other woman, s**t with a lot of women! I thought the song was a good song and i remember my experience.”

What do YOU think about the accusations, Perezcious readers? Were Normani and Cardi B queerbaiting to you? Or just being themselves?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

