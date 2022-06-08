Chaney Jones Professes Her Love For Kanye West Amid Split Reports -- So They're Still Together??

Hold your horses! Love might still be in the air for Kanye West and Chaney Jones!

Just hours after rumors of a split between the couple made headlines, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a cute AF montage dedicated to her beau to celebrate his 45th birthday on Wednesday! And it really feels like a slap in the face to anyone who thought they’d broken up!

The video features a slideshow of a variety of the couple’s most memorable moments. Many of the snapshots show off the lovers sitting courtside at various basketball games. There are also a few paparazzi pics and a few personal photos, like one of their very first selfies together! Check it out HERE while it lasts!

To make it all the more romantic, it’s all set to Show Me Love by Alicia Keys and Miguel — specifically the lyrics:

“Show me love. I heat up the seconds, times and reasons for your love. This is not the season for nobody else but us. I always get wrapped up in you, baby, I’m in love. We gon’ get this love.”

Not the season for nobody else?? Hmmm. Could that be a shady reference to Kanye’s potential new woman?

As we reported earlier this week, breakup rumors began to swirl after Chaney deleted (or archived) all her photos with the rapper on her Instagram feed. That paired with the fact that Ye went on a movie date with model Monica Corgan seemed to signal a split – and it was all confirmed by sources to TMZ on Tuesday, though they couldn’t verify who broke up with who. Supposedly, issues between the Yeezy designer and Chaney arose following their trip to Tokyo last month. A Page Six insider explained that their relationship began to get “choppy” after they returned, but they added:

“You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again.”

They were SPOT ON with that theory! So what does this all mean?! Are they having problems or not? Did they even break up at all?

It’s hard to know what’s up, but the First State Behavioral Health COO is definitely trying to send a clear signal that she’s still the musician’s other half. While the Kim Kardashian lookalike hasn’t addressed the breakup rumors outright, her caption along with the b-day video seems to debunk the speculation pretty matter-of-factly. Not to mention that the timing of this overly loved-up post can’t be a coincidence, right?? She concluded:

“Happy birthday baby. I love youuuuu.”

Sooo, surely this means they haven’t broken up, right?? Or is she just trying to hold on to a love that may already be one step out the door? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

