How Sami Sheen Feels About Her Mom Denise Richards Joining OnlyFans -- And Dad Charlie Sheen's Lack Of Support

Sami Sheen has got her momma Denise Richards‘ back when it comes to OnlyFans!



As you may know, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum decided to follow in her 18-year-old daughter’s footsteps and join the X-rated site earlier this month. While some children might feel weird about their parents being on OnlyFans with them, this teen unsurprisingly has no problem with it! She told TMZ on Thursday:

“I don’t mind at all, like, I’m happy for her.”

She added that the 51-year-old Wild Things star is “doing really well” on the platform right now. That is good to hear! Sami also noted:

“I’m super grateful, I have a supportive mom on my side.”

Related: Sami Reacts To Troll Asking If She Has ‘The Body’ For OnlyFans!

OnlyFans has been a point of contention between Denise and ex-husband Charlie Sheen ever since Sami announced that she started an account on the risqué platform. The Two and a Half Men alum made it very clear that he was not happy with their daughter’s new business endeavor, stating he had nothing to do with it and seemingly pointing fingers at his ex-wife:

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

However, Denise has been nothing but supportive of Sami. She even went off on Charlie for being “judgmental” of their child, writing on Instagram at the time:

“Lots of negative comments on my social media this week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

Even though he eventually changed his tune on the matter, it sounds like he is still not on board with the idea. Sami told TMZ that her father has not come around “too much,” adding:

“I don’t really mind, it’s totally fine.”

Clearly, the oldest of the Sheen-Richards brood isn’t letting daddy’s opinions stop her from creating content on the subscription site! Sami, who charges $19.99 a month, recognized that OnlyFans can help her financially stand on her “own two feet.” However, she does understand that there is a ton of “stigma” surrounding the platform since it is often used as a space for NSFW content:

“Everyone thinks it’s just for like, raunchy stuff, but you can post whatever you want on there. … I’m just kind of doing my own thing, seeing if people like it or not. I just like the creative side of it and being able to make my own choices and be my own boss.”

Who knows, Charlie could eventually come around to it. But in the meantime, what are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Sami Sheen/Instagram, WENN]