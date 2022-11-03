Cher & Amber Rose's Ex Are An Item??

You won’t Believe this, Cher fans!

As the 76-year-old stunner continues to defy the laws of aging, she also seems to have bagged a MUCH younger man… We’re talking 40 YEARS younger! In new photos acquired by TMZ, the Burlesque actress can be seen arriving at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, where none other than 36-year-old Alexander Edwards came out to escort her inside the building. And by “escort” we mean, they were holding hands!

AE?? Yes, you read that right… Amber Rose’s producer ex, whom she broke up with in August of 2021 after accusing him of cheating — which he later admitted to in THAT social media post. Eesh! Maybe Cher just isn’t looking for anything serious…

The two were joined by mutual friend Tyga, who after finishing up at Craig’s jumped in his own vehicle — while Cher and her new beau shared one. Alexander can even be seen kissing her hand in some steamy backseat pics! Ooh!

Related: Why Amber Wasn’t Surprised About Kim & Kanye West’s Split

The three then made their way to The Nice Guy shortly after midnight, where they continued the party. Upon arrival, Tyga walked ahead of the potential love birds into the establishment, where paparazzi bombarded him with pics, to which he playfully pointed out, according to TMZ:

“You’re gonna miss the real photo!”

The paps then turned their attention to the incoming couple behind him, who again were holding hands. Hmmm… Something about Tyga specifically pointing out the two on their escapade makes us feel there actually might be some substance here, and Cher WANTS us to know about it! That or it’s just for the cameras?? Hmm…

After the outing was all said and done, the famous trio headed out together again, possibly back to Cher’s Malibu home, which she recently listed on the market for $85 million.

Tyga and Cher famously posed together at the Spring 2023 Rick Owens Paris Fashion Week show in September, and seem to have made quite the impression on one another. We have to wonder if Tyga set her up with AE!

As multiple outlets have reported, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevensen, and Alexander both apparently spent some time at the Women’s World singer’s place last week. At the time it was unclear whether it was for business or pleasure. Now we’re guessing pleasure??

Related: Tristan Thompson’s Rumored Loved Spotted With TYGA?!

Alexander shares three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with Rose, while Cher mothers 53-year-old Chaz Bono and 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman… Yes, they’re both older than Alexander himself! Maybe she’s taking a page out of Kris Jenner’s book! The momager’s boyfriend Corey Gamble is younger than both Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian!

Go on and live your best life, girls! What are your thoughts on the latest couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]