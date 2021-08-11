Just Friends! David Schwimmer DENIES Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

Looks like David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are stuck in the friendzone!

After a tabloid magazine reported that the Friends alumni had secretly begun dating following the TV show’s HBO Max reunion, which allegedly “stirred up feelings” for both actors, the internet rightfully freaked the f**k out. But now, it seems like that spark wasn’t there after all.

According to David’s rep, who spoke with ELLE UK, the performers are staying true to their pact to never date (despite having had MASSIVE crushes on each other). Sorry, Perezcious readers, but the jaw-dropping rumors are “false.” Bummer. Can you imagine if we got Bennifer and an IRL Ross and Rachel in the same year?! That’d be insane!

As fans no doubt remember, the star-crossed lovers admitted during Friends: The Reunion that throughout 10 seasons of the series, they “were both crushing hard on each other.” Ross David explained:

“At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

It’s part of the reason the fictional relationship felt so real, as Jen added:

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Judging from that kiss (above), if these two ever actually did give each other the chance to fall in love, the chemistry would have been off the charts! But rather than seek connection in her former co-stars, The Morning Show lead is officially DONE dating Hollywood A-listers!

While back on the market for the first time since she divorced Justin Theroux in 2017, the El Lay native has a fresh perspective on the kind of man she’s looking for. Via Us Weekly, a source detailed on Wednesday:

“After things with Justin [Theroux] ended, Jen decided to take a break from dating and enjoy her own company for a while. She threw herself into her work, hung with friends on the weekends and got in touch with her spiritual side. It was important for her to take a step back and feel grounded… She found it rewarding and therapeutic.”

Makes sense! The Just Go with It actress has had a tough time finding true love in the past. Before meeting her Wanderlust co-star in 2011, she had tied the knot with Brad Pitt, staying together from 2000 to 2005. She’s also been coupled up with John Mayer, Gerard Butler, Vince Vaughn, and Tate Donovan. Lots of Hollywood hotties — but that’s not her type anymore!

The insider happily shared:

“Eventually, after a lot of reflection, Jen decided to let loose and start dating again. Jen is way more impressed by guys who are unaffected and have their heads screwed on straight than the flashy, braggy types who are all over Hollywood. What she looks for above everything these days is kindness, humor and good looks, of course, but more than anything, she’s after chemistry.”

But not the hot AF chemistry she had with Schwimmer?? Hmm…

Inspired by Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock, who have been married to their cinematographer and photographer husbands respectively, for years, the confidant concluded of the 52-year-old:

“Seeing how happy some of her peers are… has really brought it home to Jen that it’s just as possible to find love outside of the Hollywood bubble. What matters more than anything is to feel happy and appreciated.”

She certainly deserves that!! Too bad David won’t be her happily ever after…

